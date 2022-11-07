Here are the NYC marathon times for Ashton Kutcher, Ellie Kemper and other celebs

The New York City marathon on Nov. 6 was sprinkled with cameos from celebrities competing in the race.
The annual race is 26.2 miles long and roughly 50,000 people participated this year, including actor Ashton Kutcher, who competed for his nonprofit, Thorn, and raised $1 million dollars toward its goal of ending sex trafficking.
Other big names who ran include Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of politicians Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Tiki Barber, a former NFL running back.
Below is a list of celebrities who ran, in order of the best time.
- Marit Bjorgen, Olympic gold medalist in cross-country skiing: 3:08:52.
- Matt James, former lead of “The Bachelor”: 3:46:45.
- Meghan Duggan, Olympic gold medalist in hockey: 3:52:06
- Ashton Kutcher, actor and entrepreneur: 3:54:01
- Casey Neistat, YouTuber and filmmaker: 3:54:28
- Claire Holt, actress ("Pretty Little Liars") : 4:03:17
- Lauren Ridloff, actress (“The Walking Dead”): 4:05:48
- Zac Clark, former contestant on “The Bachelorette": 4:08:10
- Chelsea Clinton, daughter of politicians Bill and Hillary Clinton: 4:20:34
- Monica Puig, Olympic gold medalist in tennis: 4:32:39
- Sierra Boggess, Broadway actress (originated the role of Ariel in "The Little Mermaid"): 5:06:23
- Ellie Kemper, actress in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”: 5:17:39
- Tiki Barber, retired Giants running back: 5:26:51