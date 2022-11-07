IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

25 holiday hosting must-haves, from kitchen gadgets to what to wear

Here are the NYC marathon times for Ashton Kutcher, Ellie Kemper and other celebs

Kutcher raised $1 million for his nonprofit, Thorn.

Ashton Kutcher finishes NYC Marathon, exceeds fundraising goal

00:35
By Randi Richardson

The New York City marathon on Nov. 6 was sprinkled with cameos from celebrities competing in the race.

The annual race is 26.2 miles long and roughly 50,000 people participated this year, including actor Ashton Kutcher, who competed for his nonprofit, Thorn, and raised $1 million dollars toward its goal of ending sex trafficking.

Other big names who ran include Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of politicians Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Tiki Barber, a former NFL running back.

Below is a list of celebrities who ran, in order of the best time.

  1. Marit Bjorgen, Olympic gold medalist in cross-country skiing: 3:08:52.
  2. Matt James, former lead of “The Bachelor”: 3:46:45.
  3. Meghan Duggan, Olympic gold medalist in hockey: 3:52:06
  4. Ashton Kutcher, actor and entrepreneur: 3:54:01
  5. Casey Neistat, YouTuber and filmmaker: 3:54:28
  6. Claire Holt, actress ("Pretty Little Liars") : 4:03:17
  7. Lauren Ridloff, actress (“The Walking Dead”): 4:05:48
  8. Zac Clark, former contestant on “The Bachelorette": 4:08:10
  9. Chelsea Clinton, daughter of politicians Bill and Hillary Clinton: 4:20:34
  10. Monica Puig, Olympic gold medalist in tennis: 4:32:39
  11. Sierra Boggess, Broadway actress (originated the role of Ariel in "The Little Mermaid"): 5:06:23
  12. Ellie Kemper, actress in “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”: 5:17:39
  13. Tiki Barber, retired Giants running back: 5:26:51

Ashton Kutcher shares why he’s running the NYC Marathon

Nov. 4, 202206:36

Randi Richardson

Randi Richardson is a reporter for TODAY Digital based in New York.