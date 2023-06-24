Ashton Kutcher shares rare photo of wife Mila Kunis in front of full rainbow

Ashton Kutcher is counting himself as one lucky guy in an Instagram post featuring a photo of his wife, Mila Kunis.

On June 23, the actor shared the sweet post of Kunis and quickly prompted praise from longtime fans of the couple.

Users also responded to the post with quotes and throwback GIFs from the popular sitcom, “That ’70s Show,” where the famous couple met as cast members.

“I’m the Luckiest man alive. #gratitude,” Kutcher captioned the post, which featured an image of Kunis basking in the sun with the blue ocean and a rainbow in the background.

“Well damn, Jackie, I can’t control the weather,” one fan responded to the post.

Another user chimed into the comments section, writing, “Kelso and Jackie FOREVER.”

For eight seasons, both Kunis and Kutcher starred alongside each other in the series that aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006. Kunis portrayed spoiled teen Jackie Burkhart who dated Kutcher’s vapid character, Michael Kelso. Still, it wasn’t until Kutcher and his first wife, Demi Moore, were divorced in 2013 that the two actors got together.

Kutcher and Kunis married in 2015 and now have two children together, 8-year-old Wyatt and 6-year-old Dimitri.

Earlier this year, Kunis and Kutcher returned to their roots as a couple when they briefly reprised their roles as Jackie and Michael for the Netflix series “That ’90s Show.” In the revived series, the two characters are married and have a son.