Ariana Grande pokes fun at her previous makeup routine in hilarious TikTok

Ariana Grande is calling herself out for some of her past makeup decisions.

The 29-year-old pop star, who owns the r.e.m. beauty brand, uploaded a TikTok video to the company’s account, poking fun at her previous makeup routine.

In the short clip, posted on June 3, the “Dangerous Woman” singer is seen applying eyeliner as she lip syncs to a TikTok voiceover of the Kardashians. “I’ve been doing my homework and I wanna talk to you about something,” the voiceover says.

A second version of Grande, who represents her current self, looks slightly skeptical and asks, “Do you think your eyes are a little too smokey for every day?”

In response to the question, a past version of Grande replies, “Yeah, I’m going through a phase. Is that OK with you?”

“Sure,” the current version of Grande responds before playfully rolling her eyes.

The text over the video reads, “Me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip.”

In the video's caption, Grande asked fans, “Who else knows the feeling?”

Multiple TikTok users commented, with many of them laughing at the singer's playfulness to poke fun at herself.

“HELP THE SHADE AT 2019 ARI,” one fan wrote and included a crying face emoji.

Another pretended to be offended that Grande would criticize her go-to look during her “Thank U, Next” era. "Woah woah let’s not dis the tun era thank u very much!” the fan wrote.

Others assured Grande that they would support her through all of her different makeup phases.

“I love you and your eyeliner,” one Tik Tok user sweetly commented, adding a white heart emoji.

Grande’s lack of cat eye eyeliner is not the only dramatic change she has made to her look in recent years.

While the musician still sports her classic ponytail, she swapped her brunette locks for a blonde ‘do and matching eyebrows.

In October 2022, Grande debuted her new look on Instagram. She cheekily wrote in the caption, “New earrings,” but fans were distracted by her ash-blonde hair.

Grande still has her blonde hair as she is currently filming the upcoming film adaption of the Broadway musical “Wicked.” The former Nickelodeon star will portray Glinda the Good Witch, who Kristen Chenoweth previously portrayed alongside Idina Menzel’s Elphaba on Broadway, in the two-part movie musical.

For the flick, Cynthia Ervio will be taking on the role of Elphaba. Part one will arrive in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.

Since the announcement, Grande has been posting first-looks from the movie on social media. In April, she shared a glimpse of her character donning a flowing pink ball gown as she bounced up the stairs.