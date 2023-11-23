Who is Antoni Porowski's ex-fiancé, Kevin Harrington?

"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington called it quits one year after saying "yes."

The two were dating for four years and were engaged for one before they called off the engagement and go their separate ways.

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” a Porowski's representative told People. “While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths.”

“They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time,” the representative said.

Their relationship spans three years, with them first being linked in late 2019. Since then, Porowski and Harrington moved in together, got a dog, got engaged and called off their engagement.

They started dating in 2019

In an interview with People, the "Queer Eye" star said that his relationship with Harrington came about during the pandemic.

Kevin Harrington and Antoni Porowski attend Philadelphia 76ers v New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 8, 2020 in New York. James Devaney / Getty Images

When Porowski was in Austin when he got stuck there during lockdown. Not being able to leave, the two moved in together in Austin and also fostered a dog.

“We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog," Porowski said in the May 2022 interview.

The cookbook author frequently post posts their dog, Neon, on Instagram, the most recent post being a photo of the dog this Halloween, where they dressed Neon as Miss Piggy.

“It escalated quickly. But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that’s kind of the key," Porowski said.

They announced their engagement in November 2022

About three years after they started dating, Harrington announced their engagement last year through an Instagram post.

"Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged," Harrington wrote in the caption, the last photo in the post being a picture of them dressed as zombies.

Porowski also celebrated the occasion through a post, sharing a blurry selfie of him and his then-fiancé on Instagram.

"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼," the caption wrote.

Harrington is a freelance brand strategy director

As he explains on his website, Harrington is a freelance brand strategy director.

"From sneakers to snack food, animal shelters to alcoholic seltzers — I’ve worked on it all, and have loved every minute of it," he wrote on the website.

Harrington previously worked with various brands, including Adidas and Reese's. He is now working with NBC on multiple shows.

"I work directly with entertainment networks like NBC/Universal to help write positioning strategies for their new shows & films," his website says, adding he's most recently worked on " Most recently I’ve worked on "Poker Face," "Bupkis," "A Friend of the Family," "Love Island," and the "Real Housewives" franchise.

They are good friends with Gigi Hadid

Both Porowski and Harrington have often been spotted hanging out with model Gigi Hadid.

This year, the two celebrated Hadid's 28th birthday together. Harrington posted a picture of their friend group on Instagram.

"I barked for biscuits™️ at Gigi’s 28th 🎂🏰," Harrington wrote in the caption.

Hadid gushed over a picture of Harrington and Porowski.

"Slide 2 is currently being framed for my house," she commented.

They last posted with each other in October 2023

Throughout their relationship, each would frequently post their partner on their Instagram pages, until earlier this year.

The last post Porowski has of his ex-fiancé was posted in October.

Harrington's last post of Porowski dates back a little further.

Earlier this year, Porowski made his last appearance on Harrington's Instagram grid in a group photo in July.