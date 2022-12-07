Actor Anne Heche was not impaired by any illicit substances when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles house in August, suffering fatal burns and smoke inhalation, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Heche's blood tested at the hospital showed the presence of benzoylecgonine, an inactive metabolite of cocaine, a spokesperson for the department told NBC News, meaning there was "no evidence of impairment by illicit substances at the time of the crash."

The spokesperson said additional toxicology results detected medications given to Heche while she was being treated in the hospital, like fentanyl, and prior use of marijuana, but not at the time of injury.

The report concluded Heche's death was accidental and that she died due to inhalation and thermal injuries. The report also noted that a sternal fracture from blunt trauma "significantly contributed" to her death.

Heche died following her injuries from the Aug. 5 crash in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to the autopsy report, after she crashed her vehicle into the residence, a fire broke out and she was trapped in the vehicle. It took first responders about 30 minutes to extricate her, according to the report.

When Heche was removed from the vehicle, she was taken to the hospital where she was intubated. She fell into a coma for several days and was declared brain-dead on Aug. 11 at the age of 53.

Her spokesperson confirmed to NBC News she had been taken off life support on Aug. 14 so that her organs could be donated.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a statement released in August on behalf of Heche’s family and friends said. “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche was well known for her roles in “Donnie Brasco," “Wag the Dog" and “Six Days, Seven Nights."