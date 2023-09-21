‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud died of an accidental overdose, coroner confirms

"Euphoria" star Angus Cloud died from an accidental overdose due to the lethal effects of four drugs, the Alameda County Coroners office said.

The office confirmed to NBC News that the 25-year-old died from the combination of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and benzodiazepines in his system.

Cloud died in July at his family's home in Oakland, California, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to NBC News at the time. His family also confirmed his death in a statement:

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

A few days after the initial statement, the actor's mother, Lisa Cloud, shared in a post on Facebook that she didn't think her son's death was planned.

“Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case,” she wrote, noting that her son had been making plans for the future just before his death.

“I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up,” Lisa Cloud wrote. “We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

In their initial statement, the family said they hope Cloud's transparency in sharing about his mental health will inspire others to seek the help they need.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement said.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”