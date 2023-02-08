Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to play exes in an upcoming sci-fi romantic comedy

Andy Samberg and Jean Smart have been cast in an upcoming romantic comedy called “42.6 Years” where the pair will play exes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Samberg co-wrote the script with Seth Reiss, a writer who helped pen the thriller “The Menu” and over 300 episodes of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

On Feb. 7, the outlet reported the casting news and revealed that “42.6” will follow Samberg’s character, who wants to prolong his life by having his body frozen in an experimental procedure. The title of the movie refers to the amount of time his character is asleep before he wakes up in the future.

Decades later, he is revived and realizes everyone around him has aged while his body remained cryogenically frozen in time. He searches for his ex-girlfriend, played by Smart, who has aged along with the rest of society and has adapted to living in the future.

The rom-com is currently in development at Amazon Studios with Samberg as a producer under his Party Over Here production company, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Filmmaker Craig Gillespie, who is behind movies like “I, Tonya” and “Cruella” and episodes of the Hulu miniseries “Pam & Tommy,” will direct “42.6.”

This will be Samberg’s first rom-com production since the release of his critically acclaimed 2020 film “Palm Springs.”

It's not the first of the genre for Smart, who played pivotal roles in a few beloved romantic comedies like “Garden State” and “Sweet Home Alabama.” Recently, She's been busy racking up awards for her portrayal of Deborah Vance in “Hacks” and appeared in the 2022 film “Babylon.”

She spoke to TODAY.com in 2021 about continuing to be a force in the industry decades into her career.

“I didn’t let this business beat that out of me, which it can do,” she explained at the time. “I always had faith in myself. I knew that I would always work. I didn’t know if it would be the kind of work I always wanted, but I’ve been extremely fortunate to be connected with some really superior projects and work with such extraordinary people.”

She added, “ I just don’t take any of it for granted.”