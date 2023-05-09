Andy Cohen gives his ‘surprised’ take on the Kim Zolciak-Kroy Biermann split

Andy Cohen says he was caught off guard by former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak's split with husband Kroy Biermann.

Andy Cohen, right, said he was surprised to hear that Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak were calling it quits after 12 years of marriage. Peter Kramer / NBCU via Getty Images

"I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul," Cohen revealed on the May 9 episode of his SiriusXM program "Andy Cohen Live."Cohen added that he reached out to Zolciak to let her know he was thinking of her.

“Texted a little bit with Kim yesterday, sent my condolences because it’s a sad thing,” he said, “They have kids and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love.”

Cohen’s remarks come one day after TODAY.com confirmed that Biermann, a former NFL star who played for the Atlanta Falcons, filed for divorce from Zolciak on May 5.

The former couple, who have been married for 12 years and starred together in Bravo reality series “Don’t Be Tardy,” share six kids: Kroy “KJ” Jagger, Kash Kade, Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. Zolciak is also a mom to two older daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann, who were adopted by Kroy Biermann after he and Zolciak tied the knot.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, the younger four children are in Biermann’s care. He is seeking sole custody.

Zolciak and Biermann's split comes on the heels of reports of financial difficulties. Earlier this year, the pair's home nearly went to auction after a foreclosure notice issued in February indicated that they had defaulted on a $1.65 million loan.

People reported days later that “the couple has taken the action" to clear up the matter.

Bravo is part of NBCUniversal, TODAY’s parent company.