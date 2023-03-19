Andrew Lloyd Webber says son is 'critically ill' with cancer: ‘I am absolutely devastated’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced that his eldest son, Nicholas Lloyd Webber, is “critically ill” after being diagnosed with gastric cancer.

In a statement shared with TODAY.com, the composer said his 43-year-old son is currently in the hospital.

“I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill,” the “Evita” composer said in a statement March 18. “As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised.”

He continued, “I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of ‘Bad Cinderella’ and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on Opening Night this Thursday.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Variety

“Bad Cinderella” will make its debut at the Imperial Theatre in New York City March 23.

The 74-year-old EGOT winner said the family is praying that his son "will turn the corner."

“He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family,” he said in closing.

Nicholas Lloyd Webber followed in his father’s footsteps and also became a composer and producer. He has worked on the BBC One series “Love, Lies and Records” and the film “The Last Bus.” He also earned a nomination at the 2022 Grammy Awards for best musical theater album for his work alongside his dad on “Cinderella.”

Lloyd Webber has been anticipating the release of “Bad Cinderella” for months. In October 2022, he announced his plan to bring the London production of “Cinderella” to the U.S. with a new title. The updated name comes from one of the production’s pivotal songs.

He cast Linedy Genao, who has had ensemble roles in “On Your Feet!” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” as the lead for the show’s Broadway run.

During a press conference about the upcoming show last year, Genao sprayed the word “Bad” on top of the show’s original poster. She told reporters, “I have one thing to tell you. I’m not your Cinderella. I’m your bad Cinderella.”

Lloyd Webber composed a new score and songs for “Bad Cinderella.” The book was penned by “Promising Young Woman” screenwriter and director Emerald Fennell.

Lloyd Webber's massive hit “The Phantom of the Opera” is also leaving Broadway. The Tony Award-winning musical will officially close April 16 after 35 years at the Majestic Theater, CNBC reported in December. The show opened in London in 1986 and has been playing in New York City since 1988.

In October, Webber stopped by TODAY and reminisced about the show’s lasting impact on musical theater.

“It’s such a wonderful production. I shall be sad that night, but we’ve had fantastic innings,” he said at the time. “I don’t think we’ll ever see anything quite like that again, or at least I probably won’t.”

He also shared a sneak peek at “Bad Cinderella” title track and teased his plan for more Broadway shows in the future.

“Oh, I’m not going away yet, until I’m thrown out,” he said.