Amy Schumer says son Gene, 3, was hospitalized with RSV

Amy Schumer has revealed that her 3-year-old son, Gene, was taken to the emergency room this week and treated for respiratory syncytial virus.

The 41-year-old comedian shared the health update in an Instagram post on Sunday, Nov. 6, hours after she hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

In her post, she shared several videos and photos from the past week rehearsing for the comedy sketch show.

“This was the hardest week of my life,” she began in the caption. “I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV. Shout out to all the parents going (through) this right now.”

Schumer explained that she spent a day at the hospital with her toddler and that she was thankful for the support she received from the “SNL” family.

Schumer assured fans that her son is now doing better and has returned home. She expressed her gratitude to multiple team members and gave a shout out to producer Lorne Michaels for bringing together “the most talented people with the kindest hearts.”

At the end of her post, she added, “Thank you everyone there and to the doctors and nurses who helped us.”

Schumer also shared a photo on her Instagram story of her and Gene lying in a hospital bed together as they watched a video on her phone. The “Trainwreck” actor, who typically does not reveal her son’s face on social media, placed a heart emoji on his head.

Instagram / @amyschumer

The 3-year-old was using a ventilator in the image.

“This was our Thursday,” she said in the caption. “Rsv is not f---ing around.”

RSV can cause "mild, cold-like symptoms," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 in the U.S.