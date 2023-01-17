Amy Grant is opening up about her recovery process since getting a concussion from a bicycle accident last July.

"My memory is still coming back, and the stamina, they say 12-18 months after an injury like that," the 62-year-old singer told E! News backstage at the Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss in Los Angeles on Jan. 14.

“Six months in, so I feel really good! I anticipate just getting better," added Grant, who was one of the event's star performers.

The "Baby, Baby" singer revealed that she's still struggling with memory issues, including forgetting the lyrics to her own songs while onstage. "So far, right now, I use a teleprompter,” she said. “There’s one tonight. I’m so glad. I used a teleprompter on the Christmas Tour.”

The Grammy winner added that her memory issues sometimes pop up during conversations with longtime friends, which can lead to awkward moments.

"So, I was at dinner the other night with a high school friend. We used to spend the night at each other’s houses. I said, ‘I’m embarrassed to ask you, are you and your husband still together?’ She said that Douglas died seven years ago, and it was like I had just heard it for the first time!” she recalled.

Though the forgetfulness is challenging, Grant said being able to be candid about it to others has been "a bit of a blessing."

"Like, I saw someone at the airport, and they said, ‘Hey it’s good to see you!’ I said, ‘Call me crazy. You’re going to have to tell me your name!’ It was someone I knew," recalled the singer, adding, "Everyone would like this excuse! Everyone should do this. It makes life easier to just say the truth of what is."

On July 28, Grant's rep confirmed to TODAY that the singer hit a pothole while out riding her bicycle with a friend the day before. Grant, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where she remained for several days.

Grant's doctors initially advised the singer to postpone concert dates in August. The following month, the singer's team gave fans a health update and announced that concerts in September and October were also being nixed due to Grant's "needing more time to recover from her injuries and a concussion."

Grant’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, told fans at the time that the singer was "getting stronger every day.”

“Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals,” Cooke said, referencing Grant’s 2020 open heart surgery. “However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina.”

The update came just days after Grant’s husband, country music superstar Vince Gill, and the couple's daughter, Corrina Grant Gill, took the stage together to perform a special song for Grant, "When My Amy Prays."

“We’re gonna do this song that I wrote for my wife, Amy. We haven’t been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she’s been going through we’ve been thinking a lot about her,” Gill said in a video posted to Grant’s Facebook page. “And I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song that I wrote for her.”