"America’s Got Talent" contestant Jonathan Goodwin is suing producers Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, along with NBCUniversal and others, after being injured on set.

According to the lawsuit obtained by NBC News, Goodwin (whose given name is Jonathan Harvey) is suing for negligence and peculiar risk, demanding a jury trial and damages exceeding $25,000.

The lawsuit says the defendants were negligent and failed to implement industry safety standards.

On Oct. 14, 2021, Goodwin was “crushed and burned by two exploding motor vehicles,” according to the court documents, and subsequently hospitalized while rehearsing for the then-new series “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

"Mr. Harvey was crushed and burned by two exploding motor vehicles and was further injured when he fell approximately 20- 40 feet and violently struck the ground," the lawsuit states.

As a result, per the lawsuit, he sustained a dislocated spinal cord that rendered him paraplegic, along with internal organ injuries, including the loss of his left kidney, fractures to his legs, ribs and shoulders and extensive third-degree burns.

Nick Cannon with Jonathan Goodwin on "America's Got Talent." NBC / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

In a statement provided to NBC News, Goodwin’s attorney, Stuart Fraenkel, said, “This is yet another example of the entertainment industry putting profits and ratings before safety. It is the ‘Rust’ and ‘Resident Evil’ sets once again. The producers and staff working on this show could have taken a number of simple steps to ensure Jonathan’s safety. Instead, the production was rushed, chaotic and staffed by a team that lacked the necessary expertise and experience.”

“Jonathan will be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life because there were inadequate safety practices, protocols and procedures in place to protect him,” Fraenkel continued. “He is bringing this claim to bring attention to an ongoing lack of safety problem in the entertainment industry. He hopes that by bringing this claim, lessons will be learned, changes will be made and others in the future will not be exposed to unnecessary risks and danger.”

TODAY.com did not immediately hear back from Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, among others, when reached for comment. NBCUniversal had no comment. NBCUniversal is the parent company of TODAY.

Goodwin appeared on Season 13 of “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2019. He made it to the finals and finished in eighth place. The following year, he participated in Season 15 of “America’s Got Talent" and made it to the semi-finals.

When the 2021 incident happened on-set, a spokesperson for the show told TODAY.com at the time that Goodwin “was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition.”

The show paused production after the accident.

Goodwin would go on to share an update from the hospital bed, writing in part: “You can’t say you don’t get out what you put in. I’ve tried my hardest over the years to be kind, thoughtful, honest supportive and good. A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing. Truly incredible. I will have a lot to say on that matter and the benefits of being kind in the future.. but thank you."

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" would go on to air on Feb. 21, 2022. It aired only four episodes before it was canceled.