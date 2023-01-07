Allison Holker posts heartbreaking video tribute to late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Allison Holker is sharing a video tribute to her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who died by suicide at the age of 40 in December.

In a video montage posted on Jan. 6 to the tune of Rihanna's "Lift Me Up," she called Boss her "husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children" and added that she will love him "FOREVER and ALWAYS!"

"We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world," she wrote. "Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."

The video showed photos of the couple and their family over the years, from their wedding, the birth of their first child together and later trips as a family of five.

Boss and Holker have two biological children together, son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Holker's 14-year-old daughter Weslie Fowler, whom she had in a previous relationship, was adopted by Boss.

In the photos shared on Jan. 6, Boss can be seen as a loving father spending time with his children and almost always smiling.

In a statement to TODAY.com on Dec. 14, Holker echoed those sentiments, writing, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.”

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” she said at the time. “He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

The Friday post is the second time Holker has publicly shared on Instagram about the death of her husband.

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” Holker wrote on Instagram Wednesday, Dec. 21 alongside a photo of herself with Boss.

Boss is best known for his role as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show," a post he took in 2014. He remained on the show until its end in 2022, later serving as an executive producer.

He also was the runner-up on the fourth season of "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008 and had numerous acting roles, appearing in several "Step Up" movies, as well as "Magic Mike XXL" and "Hairspray," as well as several TV Shows.