Allison Holker shares heartfelt promises to her 3 children: 'We will stand strong together'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Allison Holker shared an emotional message dedicated to her three children on social media nearly three months after the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

On March 3, Holker posted a photo on Instagram smiling with her three children: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. In the caption, she penned a touching note directed to her kids in the wake of Boss’ death in December.

“My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine,” she began the caption. “And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up.”

Holker continued her message with a series of thoughtful pledges to her children.

“I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs,” she wrote. “I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always. Mommy.”

Holker’s comment section was flooded with loving messages of support, including a message from Ellen DeGeneres, a longtime friend of Boss, who was also known for his work as a DJ on “The Ellen DeGenerous Show.”

“I think about you all every day,” DeGeneres wrote to Holker.

Chrishell Stause of "Selling Sunset" added her own supportive message, writing, “You are so incredible. Hope you feel your family wrapped in love from all over the world.”

“You are a shining light,” Chelsea Handler said in the comments, while Alyssa Milano wrote, “Sending you all the strength and love. All of it.”

In December, Boss died by suicide at age 40. Holker and the former “So You Think You Can Dance” star were married for nine years.

The couple welcomed two children together, son Maddox and daughter Zaia, and Boss adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie in 2013 following their nuptials.

Last month, Holker posted a video on Instagram to share her gratitude to fans for their support after her husband’s death.

She said that things have been “very challenging and emotional” since Boss’ death before adding, “But you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life.”

“He was someone that was just beautiful, and he lived his life from love, and he made you feel a certain way," she said.

In February, Weslie also shared a post on social media in the months that followed her father’s death. On TikTok, she posted a short video where she held her phone up to a mirror and filmed herself. In the reflection of the mirror, fans were able to see her phone case, which contained a photo of Weslie with Boss.

“i miss u,” she added in the caption.