Allison Holker mourns husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in new post: ‘Oh how my heart aches’

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Allison Holker is reacting to the sudden death of husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide at the age of 40.

"My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," Holker wrote on Instagram Wednesday, Dec. 21, sharing a photo of the couple together.

Various celebrities commented on the post, sharing support for Holker.

"There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it," Ellen DeGeneres wrote.

Holker confirmed Boss' death in a statement to TODAY.com on Dec. 14, adding that "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into."

"He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," she continued. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory."

The 34-year-old asked for privacy at this time for her family, including their children: son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. From a previous relationship, Holker shares 14-year-old daughter Weslie Fowler, who Boss had since adopted.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you," Holker said.

Holker and Boss, who were married in 2013 after having dated since 2010, were both alums on "So You Think You Can Dance," and continued their dance careers thereafter. Boss began his career as the DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and went on to act in movies like "Step Up," Magic Mike XXL" and "Hairspray."

The beloved DJ also appeared on television shows, such as “Dancing with the Stars,” “Modern Family” and “Bones.”

Earlier this month, on Dec. 10, the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, which Boss marked with several throwback shots from their wedding.

“Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years,” Boss captioned the post, along with several red heart emojis.

Holker also took to Instagram on their milestone, posting a video montage from their wedding and calling saying "yes" to her husband's wedding proposal "one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!!"

"I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU," she wrote.

On Dec. 12, Holker also collaborated with her husband on social media, sharing a dance post of the two of them moving to Alicia Keys for the holidays. She wrote, "HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot."