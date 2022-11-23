Al Roker sends special get-well message to ‘genuine and generous’ friend Jay Leno

Al Roker is sending well wishes to his friend Jay Leno.

Just a few days after Leno, 72, was released from a Los Angeles burn center following a fire that erupted in his garage, Roker, 68, went on Instagram after his own health scare to wish his friend a "speedy recovery."

"Here’s to a speedy recovery to our friend, Jay Leno who is one of the most genuine and generous folks on the planet. Get well soon, Jay," Roker wrote alongside a few pics of him and Leno over the years.

On Nov. 12, Leno was rushed to the hospital after a gasoline fire erupted in his garage in Burbank, California. A source close to the former “Tonight Show” host told NBC News that Leno had third-degree burns on the left side of his face and injuries on his hands.

The source noted that the fire broke out when Leno was trying to fix a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car. There was a fuel leak, causing gasoline to spray on Leno’s face while a spark triggered the fire.

After being rushed to a Burbank hospital in an ambulance, Leno was sent to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he stayed for 10 days.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement provided to NBC News on Nov. 14. “I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

NBC also confirmed that Leno will receive follow-up care for his wounds.

Roker, who is a longtime friend of the comedian's, appears to be on the up and up as well.

On Nov. 18, the TODAY weatherman revealed that he was getting better after he admitted himself into the hospital over a blood clot in his leg that led to clots in his lungs..

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” Roker shared on Instagram.