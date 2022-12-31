'Air Bud' star Kevin Zegers shares photo of 'first ever' viewing of the iconic film with his kids

The original star of "Air Bud" is spreading the joy from the 1997 movie on to the next generation.

Kevin Zegers, who portrayed Josh Framm in the "Air Bud" franchise, recently showed his kids one of the movies that cemented his star in Hollywood.

"First ever Air Bud viewing in my house," Zegers captioned the post.

The first photo showed a picture of the iconic golden retriever Buddy who was known for his sporting skills. The second featured Zegers' two daughters and three other children watching the movie.

Zegers shares 7-year-old twin girls with his wife Jaime Feld.

This isn't the first time Zegers, who is currently starring on "The Rookie: Feds," has shared a throwback to his "Air Bud" days.

Last year, he shared a black-and-white picture of himself as his character from the film series.

"25 years ago today," he captioned the picture.

Zegers stayed in show business after the "Air Bud" series, which includes 14 films. The actor starred in four of the movies.

He told the New York Post in 2021 that he still occasionally gets recognized from playing Josh Framm.

"It sort of depends on who’s walking up to me. My wife and I have a game. She’ll be like, 'I wonder what this is about,'" he said. "If someone is around my age in their 30s, it’s usually (about) 'Air Bud.' If it’s people in their 20s it’s usually 'Gossip Girl' — and then, if it’s anyone older, it’s usually 'Transamerica' or some movie I did 100 years ago."

"But it’s usually 'Air Bud,' believe it or not — which is I guess a testament to me looking similar to how I did when I was 12, which I’ll take," he added.