Adele reveals the reason she won’t become an EGOT winner

Adele has won many awards over the course of her career and is just one trophy away from reaching EGOT status.

“EGOT” refers to a person who has won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. The “Easy on Me” singer has won an Emmy for her “Adele: One Night Only” special, 16 Grammys, an Oscar for best original song for “Skyfall,” but no Tony Awards.

While chatting with James Corden in their surprise Carpool Karaoke segment released this week, Adele joked about how she doesn’t think achieving the awards status “is ever gonna happen.”

“When we did the last Carpool, you were an Oscar winner, you were obviously a Grammy winner, you subsequently won an Emmy for your TV special,” Corden said. “Which means you are one Tony award away from EGOT. You now have the EGO.”

Adele quipped that she’s “always had the ego" before explaining why she might not get a Tony.

“I would never write a musical or anything like that because I f------ hate musicals,” Adele said as Corden cracked up laughing. “I f------ hate musicals. I don’t think I’ve ever said how much I f------ hate musicals.”

While Corden added that Adele does “respect” the theatrical performance, the singer said “Absolutely.”

“I just don’t need to hear everything in f------ song all the time,” she continued, adding, “I also think the EGO suits me better.”

Their segment then perfectly segued into the two friends singing Barbra Streisand’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from “Funny Girl.”

The two also sang “Rolling in the Deep,” “Love Is A Game,” “Hometown Glory” and “I Drink Wine,” which Adele revealed she wrote after she had a personal and emotional talk with Corden.

Corden and Adele's final Carpool Karaoke was a tearful one, as the two reflected on their friendship and his time as host of the CBS talk show. Corden's final episode takes place on April 27.