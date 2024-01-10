Stephanie Ann Canto, the wife of Adan Canto, is sharing an emotional tribute to the late actor one day after his death was announced.

Next to a photo of her and her husband she posted Jan. 9 on Instagram, Stephanie Ann Canto quoted the Bible verse Mathew 6:19-21, writing, “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

She added, "Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon," along with a broken-heart emoji.

Adan Canto died Jan. 8 at age 42 of appendiceal cancer, a representative for the actor confirmed to TODAY.com.

Canto shared two young children, Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 1, with his wife, and paid tribute to his family in his last Instagram post in honor of Father's Day June 2022.

Adan Canto and wife Stephanie Lindquist in 2014. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“Happy Father’s Day! I’ve been blessed with mine,” Canto captioned a pic of him and his wife alongside their two young children.

The Mexican-American portrayed the gangster Arman Morales on the Fox drama "The Cleaning Lady," and portrayed Vice President-elect Aaron Shoreand on the ABC/Netflix political drama “Designated Survivor," among other TV credits.

On the big screen, he played Sunspot alongside Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence and Halle Berry in the 2014 superhero movie “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” He later appeared as Berry’s love interest in her 2020 directorial debut “Bruised."

Berry mourned Canto's death in her own Instagram tribute on Jan. 9.Next to a photo of Canto looking pensive, she wrote, "I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart."

She added white heart and dove emoji.

Kiefer Sutherland, the star of "Designated Survivor," also honored Canto on Instagram.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto,” wrote Sutherland. “He was such a wonderful spirit.”

He added, "I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace."