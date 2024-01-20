Adam Harrison, the son of "Pawn Stars" creator and lead Rick Harrison, has died. He was 39.

The reality TV personality's son died of an overdose, a representative for Rick Harrison confirmed to TODAY.com. The family was notified of his death Jan. 19.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss," the family has said in a statement.

Rick Harrison took to Instagram Jan. 19, sharing a picture that showed him smiling with his son at a restaurant, writing, "You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," with a broken heart emoji.

The comment section has been filled with friends and followers wishing the Harrison family well.

"Rest in Peace," actor Emilio Rivera wrote with a prayer hands emoji. "My Condolences to You and the Familia."

Donald Trump Jr. commented, "I’m so sorry man."

The "Pawn Stars" creator shared Adam Harrison with ex wife Kim Harrison, with whom they also share eldest son Corey Harrison. Rick Harrison shares his youngest son, Jake, with his ex wife Tracey Harrison.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Rick Harrison also has three daughters: Sarina, Ciana and Marissa.

Adam Harrison was not on the hit series, which stars father-son duo Rick Harrison and Corey Harrison, but reportedly worked at Gold & Silver Pawn prior to the show's 2009 premiere.

Corey Harrison also posted on Instagram in the wake of his brother's death.

"I will always love you bubba," he captioned an old photo of him and Adam, in part.