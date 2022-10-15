Abigail Breslin reveals previous abusive relationship, says she is ‘still healing’

If you or someone you love is in danger, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit: TheHotline.org.

Abigail Breslin is speaking out about a past abusive relationship to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Breslin shared a candid post on Instagram Friday, October 14, beginning her post with a trigger warning for followers about the content of the post. On the next slide, she began her statement, writing, “As a DV survivor I felt compelled to write a little bit about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for close to 2 years.”

“It all started out perfectly, I was so in love,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent. I was beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries... injuries most people didn’t even see.”

The 26-year-old wrote that she’d often use makeup to conceal any bruises on her skin, adding, “because in some way, I still cared for this person.”

“The physical injuries were also accompanied by a plethora of put downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse. I felt so unworthy of anyones love,” she continued. “I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something inherently WRONG with ME. That I was a b---h, a problem, stupid, useless, ridiculous, overly sensitive, unreasonable and unlovable.”

The “Little Miss Sunshine” star called the two year period of that relationship the “loneliest” she had ever felt before expressing gratitude to her loved ones for helping her leave the abusive situation.

“I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation,” she said. “I will forever be indebted to those closest to me for them not only assisting me but, BELIEVING me.”

Breslin went on to call her current relationship with her fiancé Ira Kunyansky "wonderful, healthy, happy, and amazing." Though her complex post-traumatic stress disorder (C-PTSD) is “much better” than in the years following the end of her abusive relationship, she emphasized that she is “still healing,” writing, “I still have moments. I still occasionally have nightmares, and certain things still do trigger me.”

“The aftermath of abuse is a complicated and individual experience,” she said, before concluding her message with words of encouragement for other victims of domestic abuse. “I hope sharing a bit more about my story at least helps some people feel a little bit less alone. If you are in an abusive relationship currently, you CAN get out of it. I know it seems impossible and terrifying, but you have survived so much and you CAN survive leaving if you have the right tools and support.”

The comment section of Breslin’s post was flooded with supportive messages from fans, as well as people sharing their own personal experience with abuse. Breslin replied to several fans in the comment section thanking them for sharing their own stories and sending her support to them in return.

Several celebrities also expressed their support for Breslin in the comments, including former “Revenge” star Emily VanCamp who wrote in the comments, “Sending you all the love in the world you brave, gorgeous woman!! Big hugs.”

Former “Orange Is the New Black” star Emma Myles added in the comments, “Love you girl.”

In April 2017 to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Breslin also shared her own experience with sexual assault. In a post on Instagram, she posted a photo of a passage that was titled “consent II,” which read, “You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you’re in a relationship with. Dating is not consent, marriage is not consent.”

Breslin shared a brief message in the caption, writing, “I knew my assailant,” alongside the hashtags “#SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence.”