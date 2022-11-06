Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel, pays tribute after his death: ‘I will carry you with me’

Angel Conrad is paying tribute to her twin brother, Aaron Carter, following news of the singer’s death on Saturday, Nov. 5. He was 34.

Conrad uploaded a slideshow to Instagram that included multiple childhood photos of the twins snuggled together.

“To my twin… I loved you beyond measure,” she began in the caption. “You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron,I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them.”

She concluded, “I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”

Conrad appeared with brothers Aaron and Nick Carter on the E! reality show “House of Carters” in 2006. The series, which lasted one season, followed the lives of all five Carter siblings.

In 2012, their sister Leslie Carter died of an overdose of prescription medication. She was 25 years old.

On Nov. 5, a source close to Aaron Carter’s family confirmed to NBC News that the actor and singer had died.

“We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today,” Carter’s representative said in a statement. “At the moment his cause of death is being investigated. We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”

Aaron Carter became a teen idol in 1997 when he released his self-titled debut album. A few years later, his second album, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” arrived. The successful record featured multiple hits such as “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” which included former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal in the music video.

His second single from the album, “I Want Candy,” landed him a guest appearance on “Lizzie McGuire,” alongside Hilary Duff. The two rising stars eventually dated when they were teenagers.

Duff mourned the loss of her teenage love on Instagram.

She shared a few throwback photos of the two posing on a red carpet as teenagers. On one slide, she wrote a statement that said, “For Aaron — I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent...boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter also penned a heartfelt statement that mentioned his “complicated relationship” with his younger brother.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, he shared a series of pictures on Instagram of the two playing together when they were children.

In the caption, he wrote, “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded.”

Nick Carter said he “always held on to the hope” that his brother would get the help he needed.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know,” he added.

At the end of the post, he wrote, “I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”

The boy band member had previously revealed on Twitter that he and sister Angel had filed for a restraining order against Aaron Carter after he allegedly admitted to having “thoughts and intentions of killing” Nick Carter’s then-pregnant wife and their unborn child.

At the time, Aaron Carter responded to the allegations on Twitter and claimed he had not seen his brother in four years and did not plan to reconnect.

Aaron Carter had publicly discussed his mental health battles for years. He appeared on “The Doctors” in 2019 and said he had been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.

In November 2021, he welcomed a son named Prince with his fiancée at the time, Melanie Martin. Martin and Carter ended their engagement in early 2022.