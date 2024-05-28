The troubled lives of late pop star Aaron Carter and his older brother, former Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, are examined in the new Investigation Discovery docuseries “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter.”

The four-part series, which relies on first-person interviews with those close to the siblings airs on ID and Max over two nights, May 27, and May 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

Aaron Carter’s ex fiancée, former model and social media influencer Melanie Martin opens up in the docuseries’ third and fourth episodes about her relationship with the “I Want Candy” singer.

Nick Carter with Melanie Martin. Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Carter struggled with addiction and mental health issues throughout his life. He died in 2022 at age 34 of an accidental drowning after inhaling difluoroethane, a gas found in aerosol cleaners, and taking alprazolam, the generic form of Xanax.

Since his death, Martin has raised their two-year-old son, Prince Carter, as a single mom.

Read on to learn more about Aaron Carter’s ex fiancée Melanie Martin.

Melanie Martin and Aaron Carter met on Instagram in 2019

Martin reveals in the third episode of “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter” that she and Carter met on Instagram in late 2019. A romance began soon after.

"He was just so genuine," the TikTok star tells filmmakers. "Silly, passionate and fun."

The couple dated on and off until 2022

Though challenges were apparent early in the couple's relationship, Martin recalls in the docuseries that she believed early on, “We can do this. We love each other enough."

They got engaged in June 2020

Carter announced the couple’s engagement on Instagram in June 2020. “Love wins ... my future Mrs Carter Melanie,” he captioned a pic of Martin’s diamond engagement ring. He added several hashtags including #ourlovestory.

The singer and rapper announced that the couple had called off their engagement in November 2021 on Twitter. Within days, the pair were back together with Carter calling Martin “my girl” on Instagram.

In February 2022, Carter announced another split with Martin on Twitter.

Martin suffered a miscarriage in 2020

The couple revealed in a June 2020 YouTube livestream that they had experienced a miscarriage.

“She had a miscarriage,” Carter said during the livestream. “We got to let her heal and then we’re going to give it some time, and then we’re going to try again.”

“I got to take care of her,” he said at the time. “She’s going through a lot right now.

The couple welcomed a son, Prince Carter, in November 2021

Carter and Martin welcomed one child together, their son Princeton “Prince” Lyric Carter, who was born in November 2021.

Martin recalls the joy parenthood brought Carter in the fourth episode of “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter.”

“All he dreamed of was to have a family. He was happy since the day his son was born,” she tells filmmakers.

In November 2021, Carter paid tribute to new mom Martin on Instagram.

“You’ll be his first kiss, his first love, his first friend, you are his momma, and he is your whole world,” he wrote in the caption of a photo showing him and Martin posing with their newborn.

“My beautiful fiancée has given me a new start to life. A reset button and a re-evaluation on life. I have never felt more blessed. This is the true meaning of success for me,” he added.

The couple briefly lost custody of their son

Martin recalls in the fourth episode of docuseries that Carter’s struggle with addiction — and the couple’s increasingly turbulent relationship — caused them to lose custody of Prince Carter when he was 9-months-old.

Prince Carter went to live with Martin’s mom while authorities waited on Carter to “get sober,” she tells filmmakers.

Though Martin was willing to help Carter get clean, Carter ended up breaking up with her and escalating his drug and inhalant use, per the documentary, which eventually resulted in his tragic November 2022 death at age 34.

The following month, Martin regained custody of Prince Carter, she says in the docuseries.

Martin recalled ‘freaking out’ on the day Carter died

Martin opens up in “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter” about her devastation when she learned that Carter had died.

“When it happened, I came right away. It was the ambulance and the investigators were there and all the TV people were there,” she says as the docuseries shows news footage of Martin sobbing outside Carter’s home.

“I didn’t want to be on camera, hysterically crying, freaking out. It was just too much for me,” she added.

Prince sues Aaron Carter’s doctors in 2023

Melanie Martin filed a lawsuit on behalf of her 2-year-old son Prince in October 2023, which was reviewed by TODAY.com. The suit was filed for damages for wrongful death and survival action damages, with a demand for a jury trial.

The lawsuit sues Carter’s former psychiatrist John A. Faber and the Amen Clinics, the outpatient healthcare clinic where he works; dentist Jason D. Mirabile; Walgreens Pharmacy and Santa Monica Plaza Pharmacy for prescribing medication “without medical cause or justification.” It says Carter’s death is the result of “being over prescribed controlled substances.

TODAY.com has reached out to Martin, Faber, Mirabile, Amen Clinics, Walgreens and Santa Monica Plaza Pharmacy for comment.

Martin shares videos of her and Carter’s son with fans on TikTok

Martin is active on TikTok, where she uses the name @missmelaniexx and shares both throwback videos of her and Carter and recent clips of their now two-year-old son Prince Carter.

She posted a video featuring a montage of images of her and Carter and their son in April 2024 that was set to Carter’s upbeat hit “Recovery.”

Martin wrote in her caption, “I hope this song can help the many people with addiction struggles and mental health issues. Sometimes it takes a whole village but people do recover.”

“RIP Aaron. Missing your smile. We love you,” she added.