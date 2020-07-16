News anchor's tooth falls out on-air, and she doesn't miss a beat

This just in? More like this just ... out.

A Ukrainian news anchor kept her cool when she caught her tooth as it fell out of her mouth while she was on the air.

Marichka Padalko took to her Instagram page to share the clip of the incident, which aired on the country’s TSN channel.

“This is probably my most curious experience in twenty years as a presenter. Live broadcasting is wonderful because it is always unpredictable,” she wrote.

Padalko proved to be the consummate professional by continuing to read the news.

In fact, she wrote that one of her co-workers “wrote to me, saying, ‘You reacted as if you were losing your teeth every day.’”

Padalko wasn’t above filling people in about the fact that her tooth came out as a result of an incident about a decade ago when her daughter knocked it out while playing with an alarm clock.

She also believed no one would realize what happened.

“Honestly, I thought the incident would go unnoticed. This episode was deliberately not posted on the TSN YouTube channel," she wrote, noting that the clip was circulated by viewers on social media. "But we underestimated the attention of our viewers."