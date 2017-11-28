share tweet pin email

Meghan Markle's fans will have to be satisfied seeing her shine on the world stage — because she's leaving the small screen behind.

The 36-year-old actress, who announced her engagement to Prince Harry this week, will be leaving the cast of "Suits" at the end of Season 7, the USA Network announced on Tuesday.

Nigel Parry/USA Network Meghan Markle has played attorney Rachel Zane for several years on "Suits," which returns in early 2018.

"From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement," a statement posted on the network's website read.

"Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to 'Suits,' and we wish her the very best."

Markle has played smart and tenacious attorney Rachel Zane on the legal drama since the show's 2011 debut.

Her "Suits" co-stars, including actor Patrick J. Adams, flocked to social media Monday to send the actress their very best wishes — and to have some fun with the big news.

Adams, who played Markle's fiancé on the show, responded to the global headlines by joking, "She said she was just going out to get some milk..."

He later circled back with a heartfelt note to his leading lady and her real-life prince.

"Playing Meghan’s television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious," the actor wrote. "Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love."

Congrats to Meghan on her new starring role!