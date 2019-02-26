Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 26, 2019, 1:58 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

As Valentine's Day goes, Katy Perry considers this past one to have been "a good one." That's what the pop star told Jimmy Kimmel Monday night, and frankly, it's no surprise.

After all, the holiday wasn't packed with chocolates and roses this time around. There were diamonds — and a ruby, too!

As Perry and her partner of the past three years, Orlando Bloom, revealed on social media, he popped the question and she said yes.

"We went to dinner, and I thought we were going to see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter," she recalled.

"It was really sweet," she said. " Actually, the funny part is we had champagne in the helicopter. The (ring) box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note — to divert."

The plan was that Perry would read that love note while he smoothly pulled the ring from pocket and got in position for a proposal. But only part of that went according to plan.

"So I'm reading it, but I'm hearing the champagne is broken, the bottle is everywhere and I'm still looking at the note." Meanwhile the 34-year-old explained what Bloom was up to in that moment. "He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket, so he rips his coat pocket and his elbow goes into the champagne."

Even though glass was flying, Perry chose to ignore the distraction since she had a hunch what was going on.

"I'm just reading that note!" she said.

Of course, when the ring was finally unveiled, she said yes. And Bloom, 42, quickly recovered from his less-than-smooth start. The chopper landed on a nearby rooftop, and Perry described it as a "James Bond" moment.

"Everybody had an earpiece and then we go downstairs ... and my whole family was there, all my friends," she said with a smile.