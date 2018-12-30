Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Danielle Wolf

2019 is right around the corner, and New Year's Eve just wouldn't be the same for many Americans without watching the Times Square ball drop.

This year, there are more ways than ever to watch the biggest night of the (new) year. To help ease the last-minute stress, we have all the details you need in order to watch the ball drop live on New Year's Eve.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019"

Time : "New Year's Rockin' Eve" will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and wrap up after midnight.

: "New Year's Rockin' Eve" will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and wrap up after midnight. What channel : ABC

: ABC How to livestream : You can stream "New Year's Rockin' Eve" on the Watch ABC mobile app or at ABC.go.com with a cable subscription login.

: You can stream "New Year's Rockin' Eve" on the Watch ABC mobile app or at ABC.go.com with a cable subscription login. Host(s) : Ryan Seacrest returns to Times Square to host for the 13th year in a row and will be joined by Jenny McCarthy. Ciara will be leading the festivities in Los Angeles and Lucy Hale will be stationed in New Orleans.

: Ryan Seacrest returns to Times Square to host for the 13th year in a row and will be joined by Jenny McCarthy. Ciara will be leading the festivities in Los Angeles and Lucy Hale will be stationed in New Orleans. Who's performing: Look out for performances from Christina Aguilera, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, Post Malone, New Kids on the Block, Halsey and more.

"NBC's New Year's Eve"

Time : The broadcast starts at 10 p.m ET and goes until 11 p.m. There will be a break between 11 p.m.-11:30 p.m. for local news. The broadcast will resume at 11:30 p.m. and run through 12:30 a.m.

: The broadcast starts at 10 p.m ET and goes until 11 p.m. There will be a break between 11 p.m.-11:30 p.m. for local news. The broadcast will resume at 11:30 p.m. and run through 12:30 a.m. What channel : NBC

: NBC How to livestream : You can stream "NBC's New Year's Eve" on NBC.com or the NBC app.

: You can stream "NBC's New Year's Eve" on NBC.com or the NBC app. Host(s) : Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones are hosting live from New York City.

: Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones are hosting live from New York City. Who's performing: Throughout the night, you can expect performances from Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend, Bebe Rexha, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and more.

"Fox's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square"

Time : Fox's show starts at 8 p.m. ET with a break between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for news.

: Fox's show starts at 8 p.m. ET with a break between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for news. What channel : Fox

: Fox How to livestream : Fox's app will have a livestream option that's included in your cable subscription.

: Fox's app will have a livestream option that's included in your cable subscription. Host : Steve Harvey is hosting the celebration.

: Steve Harvey is hosting the celebration. Who's performing: Jason Aldean, Florence + the Machine, Robin Thicke and more will be performing.

"New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen"

Time : The live event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET (repeat for PT)

: The live event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET (repeat for PT) What channel : CNN

: CNN How to livestream : To make the show more accessible for all, CNN is allowing the public to stream the event without a cable login. The livestream can be found at CNN.com, CNN's mobile apps or on the CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.

: To make the show more accessible for all, CNN is allowing the public to stream the event without a cable login. The livestream can be found at CNN.com, CNN's mobile apps or on the CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. Host(s) : For the second year in a row, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will ring in the new year live in Times Square.

: For the second year in a row, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will ring in the new year live in Times Square. What's on the broadcast: According to CNN, the show will feature CNN correspondents and Hollywood stars from around the world. Playbill.com shared that Cooper and Cohen will be checking in with multiple Broadway show casts throughout the night, including "The Band's Visit," "Pretty Woman," "Tootsie" and more.

How to livestream the ball drop

In addition to the network shows' livestreams, you can also stream the ball dropping on multiple other platforms, including:

Timessquarenyc.org

Timessquareball.net

Times Square's Facebook

Times Square's Twitter

Hulu Live TV: Sign up for Hulu's one-week free trial and get access to all of the different network shows listed above.

YouTube TV: Use YouTube TV's free trial to stream the festivities from your preferred network. It's important to note that this service is only available in select areas, so check ahead of time if you're planning on using it.

Directv Now: Like Hulu and YouTube, DirectvNow also offers a one-week free trial where you can stream the event.

Is midnight too late to stay up with the kiddos? Luckily, Netflix has 14 different streamable countdowns to have your own New Year's Eve midnight celebration at any time you want.