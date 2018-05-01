New 'Will & Grace' promo teases a wedding for season 2 — watch it now!

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

"Will & Grace" fans, prepare for plenty of romantic surprises in season two of the show's hit revival — including a wedding!

On Tuesday, NBC shared a promo for the upcoming season that finds the sitcom's zany characters scrambling to catch a bridal bouquet.

The 30-second clip takes place at an outdoor wedding. As Etta James' classic love song "At Last" plays, we see a bride toss her bouquet behind her — and Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) rushing into the mad tussle to grab it.

The short trailer ends with the words, "Being single is so last season."

So, is one of the gang getting hitched?! Well, there's certainly no shortage of love in the air.

Fans may recall Jack and his boyfriend, Estefan, got engaged in the season-one finale. But, Grace's dad and Will's mom shocked (and horrified) their kids when they announced they, too, planned to tie the knot.

We also know the upcoming season will bring plenty of new romance. "Friends" alum David Schwimmer will guest-star as Grace's new boyfriend, and "American Horror Story" star Matt Bomer will play a new guy in Will's life. As for Karen, the hilarious Alec Baldwin is set to return as her old flame Malcolm.

The official "Will & Grace" Twitter page isn't revealing much. It simply shared the clip with the caption, "Get ready for a Big Fat Gay Wedding."

Fans can begin the countdown to someone's nuptials when "Will & Grace" returns to NBC at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Oct. 4.