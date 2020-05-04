A new 'Twilight' book is coming! Here are the details

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Fans of the "Twilight" book series have a reason to be excited!

Author Stephenie Meyer has announced she's written a prequel to the bestselling series that inspired a hit movie franchise — and this time it's told from Edward Cullen's point of view. The companion novel, "Midnight Sun," is a retelling of the first day brooding vampire Edward meets and falls for his human love, Bella Swan. It will be available to readers Aug. 4.

"While I was procrastinating some real editing work (I’m always at my most creative when procrastinating), I started to wonder how the first chapter of 'Twilight' would read if it were written from Edward’s perspective," Meyer revealed Monday on her author website.

"There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter. After all, Bella only knows that an incredibly gorgeous boy is looking at her funny. Meanwhile, Edward is suffering through one of the most momentous days of his very long life!" she continued.

Meyer began imagining the emotions soaring through Edward's mind on the fateful day he met Bella at Forks High School — "the shock and frustration of not being able to hear Bella’s thoughts, then the wild, monstrous reaction to her scent, followed by the incredible expenditure of self-control that it takes to not kill her," she wrote.

She decided Edward's side of the story is "a hundred times more exciting" than Bella's.

The book's publisher, Little, Brown Young Readers, tweeted an image of its cover Monday, announcing, "Now it's Edward's turn." Meyer teased the new novel last week when a mysterious countdown clock began ticking on her website.

It's been 15 years since the first "Twilight" book was published. Three more books — and more than $100 million in sales — followed. Robert Pattinson (Edward) and Kristen Stewart (Bella) shot to global stardom when they brought the star-crossed lovers to life on screen in five movies.

Hardcore "Twihards" have known for years a new book could happen. Meyer shared a rough draft from "Midnight Sun" on her website in 2008 after a copy of the manuscript leaked.

The author's announcement this week gave fans a reason to cheer.

"Oh dear lord I'm back at feeling 15years old again. I can't wait," one gushed on Twitter.

Or, as another fan put it, "I can't believe Stephenie Meyer saved 2020."