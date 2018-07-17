New trailer for Queen movie 'Bohemian Rhapsody' will rock you

share tweet pin email

Queen is in the house, and they are just about ready to rock you!

"Bohemian Rhapsody," the upcoming biopic of both the legendary British band and its dazzling lead vocalist, Freddie Mercury, now has a new official trailer — and we have to admit, they are the champions.

The movie, which hits theaters Nov. 2, stars "Mr. Robot" actor and Emmy winner Rami Malek as Mercury. Actors Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy and Joseph Mazzello portray Queen members Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon, respectively.

Getty Images Freddie Mercury, in his element, performing with Queen in 1984.

While a shorter teaser trailer from May gave glimpses at how the film re-creates the big world of 1970s rock 'n' roll and Queen's meteoric rise, this new trailer offers more insight into how the band functioned behind the scenes. We see Queen coming together with a pre-mustached Mercury, a look into the strenuous recording process for the hit 1975 title song, as well how the film explores the private life and sexuality of Mercury, who died in 1991 from an AIDS-related illness.

The film even nails the wardrobe of the era — the hair! the bell-bottoms! — as well as Mercury's charisma, energy and wild sense of humor. "Bohemian Rhapsody" certainly looks like a rollicking ride!

