Watch Daniel trash-talk Johnny in new trailer for 'Karate Kid' series

The rivalry is officially reignited!

YouTube Red has released a new full-length trailer for its upcoming "Karate Kid" spinoff series, "Cobra Kai," and the lively clip features a hilarious scene of Daniel (Ralph Macchio) trash-talking his old rival Johnny (William Zabka). (Warning: There's profanity in the video below.)

The trailer opens with dramatic footage from the pair's final battle at the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, when Daniel defeated Johnny in a stunning victory.

Flash forward to 34 years later, and we see Johnny walking into Daniel's successful car dealership.

"This the guy whose a--- you kicked?" one of Daniel's employees asks him.

"Well, if you want to get technical, I kicked his face," Daniel gloats.

Alamy Stock Photo Daniel has come a long way since the '80s.

The 10-episode series focuses on down-and-out Johnny, who, seeking redemption, reopens the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, where he learned martial arts from the villainous John Kreese. Ultimately, the pair were no match for Daniel and his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, played by the late actor Pat Morita, who died in 2005.

Still, Johnny's plans reignite tensions with Daniel, who, although he's a successful businessman, is struggling to find balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi.

Like the original "Karate Kid," the new series will also focus on a bullied teen: Miguel, played by "Parenthood" star Xolo Maridueña. But this time around it's reformed Johnny who becomes the mentor.

Though it all sounds pretty intense, the series promises to pack plenty of laughs — and hopefully more trash talk!

"Cobra Kai" debuts on YouTube Red on May 2.