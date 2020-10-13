A new trailer for season four of Netflix’s “The Crown” is giving fans another tantalizing peek at how the show will cover the relationship of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

The new trailer, set to ominous music and the sound of a ticking clock, focuses almost entirely on the Prince and Princess of Wales around the time of their wedding in 1981 and hints at some of the struggles the princess had adjusting to both royal and married life.

Emma Corrin, the 24-year-old actor set to play Princess Diana, bears a striking resemblance to the beloved royal, and she appears at the end of the trailer in an impressive replica of the princess’s famed wedding gown.

In another nod to historical accuracy, the voiceover that weaves through the trailer is pulled almost verbatim from the royal couple’s real wedding sermon. However, layered over the trailer’s serious music, the words of the sermon take on a more sinister than celebratory tone.

“Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made: the Prince and Princess on their wedding day. But fairy tales usually end at this point with the simple phrase, ‘They lived happily ever after,’” the voiceover says. “Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival but the place where the adventure really begins.”

The atmospheric trailer also shows glimpses of Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, as well as the return of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

The upcoming season of “The Crown” will not shy away from exploring the complexities of Princess Diana’s character, including her struggle with bulimia as a young woman.

"(Princess Diana) was very candid about (her eating disorder), which I think is incredibly progressive of her at that time," Corrin recently told USA Today. "Obviously, it's something we're talking about now, but even now if someone comes out and says that is something they've dealt with, it's a big deal. ... I knew that it was central to her experience, and I wanted to do that justice."

Season four of “The Crown” will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 15.