David's back! New 'Roseanne' trailer features first footage of Johnny Galecki

David is back!
A new "Roseanne" trailer is giving fans their first peek at Johnny Galecki's return to the show.
On Monday, E! News shared the trailer, which features new scenes from the nine-episode "Roseanne" revival — including the first footage of "Big Bang Theory" star Galecki, who returns in a guest appearance as Darlene's longtime love, David Healy.
In the clip, David walks into the Conner family home with Darlene (Sara Gilbert), noting, "They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids."
"It's a decorating choice called poverty," Darlene replies.
The trailer also features previously unseen footage of D.J. (Michael Fishman) and Darlene discussing credit cards with their parents, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan (John Goodman).
"Do you guys get points on your credit card?" D.J. asks his folks.
"We get threats. Is that the same thing?" Roseanne quips.
Later, the Conner family matriarch is seen using an electronic lift to get up the stairs. Maybe one of the Conners has a medical condition we'll soon learn about?
The new season will feature pretty much every member of the Emmy-winning show's original cast, including both Lecy Goranson (Becky No. 1) and Sarah Chalke (Becky No. 2), and Laurie Metcalf, who returns as Aunt Jackie.
We'll also get to know newer members of the Conner family, including Darlene and David's kids, Harris and Mark, played by Emma Kenney and Ames McNamara, and D.J.'s daughter, Mary, played by newcomer Jayden Rey.
The "Roseanne" revival premieres Tuesday, March 27 on ABC.
Michael Fishman
Then: Michael Fishman was just 6 years old when he began playing D.J., the youngest Conner child.
Now: Since "Roseanne" ended, the actor, now 35, has continued working in Hollywood as a writer and producer.Getty Images
Sara Gilbert
Then: Sara Gilbert became a standout child star (and a two-time Emmy nominee) playing sarcastic tomboy Darlene Conner.
Now: The brainy actress, 42, went on to create and co-host CBS's morning program "The Talk."Getty Images
-
Lecy Goranson
Then: Lecy Goranson originated the role of Becky, the Conners' oldest child. The actress left after Season 5 to attend college, but later returned sporadically, creating one of the show's best-loved running gags.
Now: The actress, 42, went on to appear in the movies "Boys Don't Cry" and "How to Make an American Quilt." She'll play Becky full-time in the show's revival.Getty Images, WireImage
-
Sarah Chalke
Then: Sarah Chalke was 16 when she took over the role of Becky in Season 6.
Now: The actress, 40, went on to play Dr. Elliot Reid on "Scrubs," among other notable TV credits. She'll appear in an unknown role in the revival.Getty Images, AP
-
Johnny Galecki
Then: Johnny Galecki played Darlene's shy, sensitive boyfriend David.
Now: Ever seen "The Big Bang Theory"? The busy actor, 42, is the only star on the list who's not confirmed for the revival, but rumor is he'll make an appearance.Everett Collection, FilmMagic
-
Laurie Metcalf
Then: Laurie Metcalf was an acclaimed stage actress when she signed on to play Roseanne's even zanier sister, Jackie, a role for which she won 3 Emmys.
Now: The Tony-nominated Broadway star, 61, has continued to appear in hit TV shows, including "Desperate Housewives" and "The Big Bang Theory."Everett Collection, AP
-
John Goodman
Then: John Goodman charmed audiences as Dan Conner, a witty and soft-hearted family man who struggles to make ends meet. Of course, Dan's Season 9 death presents an interesting challenge for the revival's writers.
Now: One of Hollywood's most respected actors, 64-year-old Goodman's resume boasts both indie films and blockbusters, including "The Big Lebowski" and "Monsters, Inc."Everett Collection, FilmMagic
-
Roseanne Barr
Then: The show's creator and star, Roseanne Barr was a stand-up comedian before striking sitcom gold playing Roseanne Conner, a hilariously outspoken working-class wife and mom.
Now: Since "Roseanne" ended, the Emmy winner, 64, has worn many hats: author, talk show host, reality TV star — even 2012 presidential candidate!Corbis via Getty Images, FilmMagic