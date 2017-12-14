See Roseanne and Dan together again in new photo from 'Roseanne' revival

share tweet pin email

"Roseanne" fans, have we got a treat for you!

It's a sneak-peek pic from the much-anticipated revival of the beloved '90s sitcom. The exclusive on-set photo, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, finds Roseanne Barr and John Goodman acting in a scene with their TV daughter Sara Gilbert.

What fans will detect immediately from the pic is that the Conner family home looks a lot like it did when we last left it — right down to a Chicago Cubs pennant tacked onto wood paneling.

"You will feel the emotion from seeing that set again," the show's executive producer Bruce Helford told EW. "It will be an extra-special experience."

The groundbreaking sitcom, which told the story of the lovable blue-collar Conners, originally aired from 1988 to 1997 and nabbed 17 Emmys over its run.

While ABC is keeping mostly mum about the upcoming eight-episode revival, we do know that Goodman's character, family patriarch Dan Conner — who suffered a fatal heart attack in the original 1997 series finale — will be very much alive again, thanks to the magic of TV.

The reboot will also continue exploring the Conner family's working-class values and struggles.

"We want everybody to see something that doesn’t really exist on TV anymore — an honest family," Helford told EW. "These people are very much the core of what’s going on in the country right now."

#Roseanne is coming back to ABC in 2018! Here's a look at the first table read! pic.twitter.com/Nzh8Pn7vK4 — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) October 17, 2017

Pretty much every single member of the show's original cast will be back to revive their roles, including Barr, Goodman, Gilbert, and their co-stars Laurie Metcalf (Aunt Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Lecy Goranson (Becky #1) and Sarah Chalke (Becky #2), who will play a different role this time around.

In early December, "Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki took to Instagram to confirm that he, too, would be back to play David, the old beau of Gilbert's Darlene.

The "Roseanne" revival is set to premiere on ABC in 2018 — and we can't wait!