See Roseanne and Dan together again in new photo from 'Roseanne' revival

"Roseanne" fans, have we got a treat for you!
It's a sneak-peek pic from the much-anticipated revival of the beloved '90s sitcom. The exclusive on-set photo, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, finds Roseanne Barr and John Goodman acting in a scene with their TV daughter Sara Gilbert.
What fans will detect immediately from the pic is that the Conner family home looks a lot like it did when we last left it — right down to a Chicago Cubs pennant tacked onto wood paneling.
"You will feel the emotion from seeing that set again," the show's executive producer Bruce Helford told EW. "It will be an extra-special experience."
The groundbreaking sitcom, which told the story of the lovable blue-collar Conners, originally aired from 1988 to 1997 and nabbed 17 Emmys over its run.
While ABC is keeping mostly mum about the upcoming eight-episode revival, we do know that Goodman's character, family patriarch Dan Conner — who suffered a fatal heart attack in the original 1997 series finale — will be very much alive again, thanks to the magic of TV.
The reboot will also continue exploring the Conner family's working-class values and struggles.
"We want everybody to see something that doesn’t really exist on TV anymore — an honest family," Helford told EW. "These people are very much the core of what’s going on in the country right now."
Pretty much every single member of the show's original cast will be back to revive their roles, including Barr, Goodman, Gilbert, and their co-stars Laurie Metcalf (Aunt Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.), Lecy Goranson (Becky #1) and Sarah Chalke (Becky #2), who will play a different role this time around.
In early December, "Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki took to Instagram to confirm that he, too, would be back to play David, Darlene's old beau.
The "Roseanne" revival is set to premiere on ABC in 2018 — and we can't wait!
See the 'Roseanne' cast then and now
Michael Fishman
Michael Fishman
Then: Michael Fishman was just 6 years old when he began playing D.J., the youngest Conner child.
Now: Since "Roseanne" ended, the actor, now 35, has continued working in Hollywood as a writer and producer.Getty Images
Sara Gilbert
Sara Gilbert
Then: Sara Gilbert became a standout child star (and a two-time Emmy nominee) playing sarcastic tomboy Darlene Conner.
Now: The brainy actress, 42, went on to create and co-host CBS's morning program "The Talk."Getty Images
Lecy Goranson
Lecy Goranson
Then: Lecy Goranson originated the role of Becky, the Conners' oldest child. The actress left after Season 5 to attend college, but later returned sporadically, creating one of the show's best-loved running gags.
Now: The actress, 42, went on to appear in the movies "Boys Don't Cry" and "How to Make an American Quilt." She'll play Becky full-time in the show's revival.Getty Images, WireImage
Sarah Chalke
Sarah Chalke
Then: Sarah Chalke was 16 when she took over the role of Becky in Season 6.
Now: The actress, 40, went on to play Dr. Elliot Reid on "Scrubs," among other notable TV credits. She'll appear in an unknown role in the revival.Getty Images, AP
Johnny Galecki
Johnny Galecki
Then: Johnny Galecki played Darlene's shy, sensitive boyfriend David.
Now: Ever seen "The Big Bang Theory"? The busy actor, 42, is the only star on the list who's not confirmed for the revival, but rumor is he'll make an appearance.Everett Collection, FilmMagic
Laurie Metcalf
Laurie Metcalf
Then: Laurie Metcalf was an acclaimed stage actress when she signed on to play Roseanne's even zanier sister, Jackie, a role for which she won 3 Emmys.
Now: The Tony-nominated Broadway star, 61, has continued to appear in hit TV shows, including "Desperate Housewives" and "The Big Bang Theory."Everett Collection, AP
John Goodman
John Goodman
Then: John Goodman charmed audiences as Dan Conner, a witty and soft-hearted family man who struggles to make ends meet. Of course, Dan's Season 9 death presents an interesting challenge for the revival's writers.
Now: One of Hollywood's most respected actors, 64-year-old Goodman's resume boasts both indie films and blockbusters, including "The Big Lebowski" and "Monsters, Inc."Everett Collection, FilmMagic
Roseanne Barr
Roseanne Barr
Then: The show's creator and star, Roseanne Barr was a stand-up comedian before striking sitcom gold playing Roseanne Conner, a hilariously outspoken working-class wife and mom.
Now: Since "Roseanne" ended, the Emmy winner, 64, has worn many hats: author, talk show host, reality TV star — even 2012 presidential candidate!Corbis via Getty Images, FilmMagic