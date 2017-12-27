New promo for 'Roseanne' reboot jokes about Dan returning from the dead

share tweet pin email

A new promo spot for the revival of "Roseanne" knows exactly what fans of the original must be thinking when they see John Goodman playing Dan Conner.

Isn't he supposed to be dead? In the 1997 series finale, Dan was revealed to have died of a heart attack, but the new spot has some fun with the fact that he's clearly alive and well in the reboot.

Goodman and actress Lecy Goranson, who plays daughter Becky, are watching a Cleveland Cavaliers-Golden State Warriors game when Roseanne asks how it's going.

Dan says that the 1996-97 Bulls, a legendary team from the heyday of Michael Jordan and the original "Roseanne," "would've beat these guys any day."

"'You can't live in the past, Dan,'' Roseanne replies. "When things are gone, they're gone forever."

The clip ends with Roseanne's signature cackle, teasing the return of the iconic '90s sitcom about the blue-collar Conner family coming in March on ABC.

The Emmy-winning show's key cast members have all signed on, including Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), and Michael Fishman (D.J.). Sarah Chalke, who played Becky in later seasons, will appear in a different role.

"It was just meant to be," Metcalf told TODAY in May.

Earlier this month, Entertainment Weekly got a sneak peek at the cast in action.

"The Conners’ joys and struggles are as relevant — and hilarious — today as they were then, and there’s really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said when the show's return was announced in May.

