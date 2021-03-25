New pic of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana features sapphire engagement ring

Kristen Stewart is continuing to wow fans with her likeness to Princess Diana — and this time she's wearing a replica of one of Diana's most famous pieces of jewelry.

The 30-year-old actor portrays the late royal in the upcoming drama "Spencer." A new photo of Stewart in character was released Thursday as production for the Pablo Larraín-directed movie travels from Germany to the U.K. for its final stretch of filming.

Stewart wears a a replica of the sapphire and diamond engagement ring Prince Charles gave to Princess Diana in the lastes photo released from the upcoming drama "Spencer." Shoebox Films

The photo finds Stewart wearing a blond wig as she rests her head on her left hand. On her ring finger is a replica of the sapphire and diamond engagement ring Prince Charles gave to Diana in February 1981 after just six months of dating.

Diana's oldest son, Prince William, later presented the 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire engagement ring to bride-to-be Kate Middleton when he proposed. The now-Duchess of Cambridge still wears the ring today.

An early photo from the film showed Stewart practically transforming into the late princess. Neon

The new photo of Stewart styled as Diana is just the latest to make fans do a double take.

In January, a photo was released of the "Twilight Saga" star practically channeling the woman who the world would one day embrace as the "People’s Princess." In the pic, Stewart wears a blond wig cut into one of Diana's famous styles. She dons a striking red coat and a black hat with a veil to achieve a likeness that's utterly uncanny.

Double take: Stewart and Princess Diana in Portsmouth, England, in 1989. us.avalon.red/Getty Images

The following month, another pic of Stewart in a well-coifed blond hairdo and a bold, plaid coat. The look appeared to modeled on an ensemble the Princess of Wales wore during a visit to Portsmouth, England, in 1989, right down to the shoulder pads and oversized pearl earrings.

Though all the looks we've seen so far seem to capture the late princess's late-1980s style, “Spencer,” which takes its title from Diana’s maiden name, is set to cover just one weekend in her life — a weekend that occurred in the early 1990s.

The movie will flash back to give audiences a peek at one of Diana’s last trips to the queen’s Sandringham estate for Christmas. In particular, it covers the period in which she decided that her troubled marriage to Prince Charles was near its end.

“It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her,” Stewart told Deadline of the film in January.

Diana and the Prince of Wales wed in 1981 and separated in 1992 before finally divorcing in 1996. One year after the divorce, Diana died at the age of 36 from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Paris.

Related video: