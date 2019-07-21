On Monday, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate one very special birthday. Their eldest child, Prince George, will be turning six!
Ahead of the big day, Kensington Palace gave a little present of sorts to royal fans: new photos of the former Kate Middleton and Prince William's soon-to-be birthday boy.
What's more, the duchess took these photos herself.
The mother-son moment is priceless.
The world first saw Prince George Alexander Louis on the steps outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London on July 23, 2013.
Over the years, fans have followed his his adventures with sister Princess Charlotte, 4, and later, younger brother Prince Louis, 1.
From sharing hand-me-downs to frolicking around at public events, the three siblings have spent time growing closer in front of the public eye.
Some have even begun asking whether the duke and duchess will have a fourth child.
When asked, Middleton joked, "I think William might be slightly worried."