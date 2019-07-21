Sign up for our newsletter

On Monday, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate one very special birthday. Their eldest child, Prince George, will be turning six!

Ahead of the big day, Kensington Palace gave a little present of sorts to royal fans: new photos of the former Kate Middleton and Prince William's soon-to-be birthday boy.

Prince George flashes a cute, toothy smile in a photo taken by his mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace. Duchess of Cambridge / Reuters

What's more, the duchess took these photos herself.

Prince George turns six on Monday. Duchess of Cambridge

The mother-son moment is priceless.

The former Kate Middleton snapped this pic of her eldest while on vacation with the family. Duchess of Cambridge

The world first saw Prince George Alexander Louis on the steps outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London on July 23, 2013.

Over the years, fans have followed his his adventures with sister Princess Charlotte, 4, and later, younger brother Prince Louis, 1.

From sharing hand-me-downs to frolicking around at public events, the three siblings have spent time growing closer in front of the public eye.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are seen in at the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show on May 19. Getty Images

Some have even begun asking whether the duke and duchess will have a fourth child.

When asked, Middleton joked, "I think William might be slightly worried."