New Katharine McPhee sitcom is 'Nashville' meets 'The Nanny'

Just call her Nanny McPhee!

Onetime "American Idol" runner-up Katharine McPhee is returning to our small screens in a new TV series that feels like a blend of "The Nanny" and "Nashville," and it looks like some boot-stomping good fun!

katharine McPhee (Bailey) and Pyper Braun (Chloe) don't always see eye-to-eye in "Country Comfort." Ali Goldstein / Netflix

Ten episodes of "Country Comfort" are set to premiere on Netflix on March 19, and will feature the former "Smash" actor/singer as an aspiring country singer who hits a few wrong notes. After Bailey's life and career hit the skids, she takes on a job with a rugged cowboy named Beau (Eddie Cibrian), who has five children of varying ages. Their mother has been dead for two years, and they can't seem to get along with anyone who shows up to look after them ... until Bailey arrives.

Hmm, maybe there's a dash of "The Sound of Music" thrown in there, too!

According to a Netflix news release, Bailey has a "never-give-up attitude and loads of Southern charm," so despite being a rookie at this nanny business, she slowly starts to figure out how to be a mother figure for the family. Meanwhile, it turns out the family is also musically talented, which might just get her singing career back on track!

McPhee's Bailey (with Eric Balfour as Boone) is also hoping to keep her music career going. Ali Goldstein / Netflix

Fans will recognize Cibrian from his days on "CSI: Miami" and "Criminal Minds," and Cibrian's wife, country singer LeAnn Rimes (whom he's been married to since 2011) is also slated to make an appearance.

LeAnn Rimes will also put a twang into the cast, appearing as herself. Beth Dubber / Netflix

McPhee, 36, got her first big break in 2005, when she signed on to season five of "American Idol" and came in second place behind Taylor Hicks. She's since recorded five albums (her last was in 2017) and appeared in films and TV shows including "Shark Night 3D," "Ugly Betty," "Community" and "Smash." She co-stars in a new film, "The Tiger Rising," with Dennis Quaid and Queen Latifah, which is due out later in 2021.

Music and mayhem! We can't wait to see how this particular show manages to rock.