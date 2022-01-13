Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris to launch 'New Girl' podcast

Hey, girl! Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris are reuniting to host a "New Girl" rewatch podcast, premiering on Jan. 24.

Each week on "Welcome to Our Show," Deschanel, Simone and Morris will dive back into episodes of "New Girl" and reveal secrets and behind-the-scenes stories from the Emmy-winning show.

In each episode, the trio from apartment 4D will play a unique version of "True American," the show's mysterious and beloved drinking game. The podcast will also feature fan-favorite cast members, guest stars, producers, writers and more.

"New Girl," which aired on Fox from 2011 to 2018, has become one of the most popular sitcoms of the streaming age, especially for younger audiences first discovering it on Netflix. Last year, the cast reunited 10 years after the series premiere at Variety's Virtual TV Fest.

"I am overjoyed to work again with two of my favorite people, Lamorne and Hannah, and to get to relive some of our favorite moments from the seven years we worked on 'New Girl,'" Deschanel said in a statement.

"The fans have been flooding my inbox and timelines with requests for behind-the-scenes intel. Well, here we go!" Morris added. "We're so pumped that iHeart is giving us this platform to connect with our fans. So dope. All of their questions will be answered....and we also tell weird stories."

Added Simone, "New Girl fans have a lot of questions about everything from the actual rules of True American to ping pong etiquette with Prince. Zooey, Lamorne and I have missed each other so much, and I'm so excited that we've created a show where we can finally answer those questions and share so many untold crazy 'New Girl' stories that happened while we made the show!"

"Welcome to Our Show" will be available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms.