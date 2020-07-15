A new 'Dirty Dancing' movie may happen — and Jennifer Grey could star in it

Get ready to have the time of your life — all over again.

According to Deadline, "there’s some rumblings that a new 'Dirty Dancing' movie could be in the works."

Another "Dirty Dancing" movie? It may happen. (C)Artisan Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

While details are scarce, Deadline reported that Jennifer Grey, who played main character Baby Houseman in the 1987 classic, will star in and executive produce a "new, untitled dance movie ... taking shape at (film studio) Lionsgate." The outlet added that the flick will be set in the 1990s.

Grey, 60, earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in "Dirty Dancing." In recent years, she has kept busy on the small screen with guest appearances on "Roseanne" spin-off "The Conners" and "Grey’s Anatomy."

While nothing is official or confirmed at this point, the "Dirty Dancing" Twitter account has certainly added hope by retweeting the original Deadline story.

"Dirty Dancing" was a cultural phenomenon upon its release and remains a beloved film to this day. It has also inspired scores of people to try and imitate the famous lift Patrick Swayze pulled off at the end of the movie, though they don't always go as planned.

A sequel, "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights," came out in 2004. The original film also served as the inspiration for a short-lived TV series of the same name on CBS in 1988. There was also a made-for-TV remake of the movie in 2017 on ABC.