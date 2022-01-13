Whatever it takes! A new 'Degrassi' series is in the works

HBO Max has greenlit "Degrassi," a new series adding to the teen drama franchise of the same name. Additionally, HBO Max secured the U.S. rights for all 14 seasons of "Degrassi: The Next Generation," which will become available on the streamer in spring 2022.

Over 10 episodes, "Degrassi" will chart the painful high school experience of self-discovery by following a group of Toronto students and faculty coping with events that both bring them together and tear them apart.

"Degrassi" is set to debut in 2023 and will be produced by franchise owner WildBrain and developed by showrunners and executive producers Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen. The series will shoot in Toronto in summer 2022.

"Series after series, the 'Degrassi' franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling," said Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming at Warner Bros. "WildBrain continues to artfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be experienced seamlessly on HBO Max."

WildBrain CEO Eric Ellenbogen added: "I'm delighted that our first-ever commission from HBO Max is for 'Degrassi,' a truly venerable franchise with a highly devoted and passionate audience. This is yet another evergreen property from our vast IP library that we are reviving with a fresh vision and creative-first approach."

"Now in its fourth decade, 'Degrassi' is one of those beloved evergreen properties that demands to be refreshed for each new generation," said WildBrain president Josh Scherba. "Stephanie Betts, our Chief Content Officer, along with showrunners, Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen, have envisioned an evolution for Degrassi that, while staying true to the fundamental honesty, humanity and integrity of the brand, promises fans a journey into exciting new territory, both creatively and dramatically. We're delighted to be partnering with HBO Max to deliver this new vision to fans and extend Degrassi's legacy."

Azzopardi and Cohen said: "What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama. We're honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people's homes."

Azzopardi is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, Vanguarde Artists Management and Tara Kole. Cohen is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Vanguarde Artists Management and Tara Kole.