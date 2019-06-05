It's been a long while since anyone relied on a Blockbuster for any entertainment needs. These days, the idea of trudging out to rent a movie and then having to physically return it a few days later seems quaint ... and also kind of a pain.

But that doesn't mean there's no nostalgia for the once-monolithic multibillion-dollar chain (which, last we checked, has one open store remaining, in Bend, Oregon). And so, time to meet Blockbuster: The Game!

Blockbuster: The Game may be a trivial pursuit of nostalgia. Big Potato Games

That's right, you can enjoy movie trivia dressed up in a Blockbuster package (the box hearkens back to the days of VHS tapes and the board is a recreation of a typical Blockbuster parking lot) as you and your fellow players battle for supremacy. The goal? Be the first team to collect one movie from each of eight genres: action, classic, comedy, horror, sci-fi, drama, animation and family.

According to Cosmopolitan, British board game company Big Potato Games asked the video-rental chain if they could use their logo. "We realized if we felt such heartfelt nostalgia for picking up rentals, then others would feel the same," said Big Potato head of marketing Massimo Zeppetelli.

Fun for friends and family and film-lovers alike. Big Potato Games

He added that while most of the movies will remind you of the titles you could find on Blockbuster shelves, there are some more modern ones in there.

Still, we're a little dubious: Are people really yearning for the days of VHS pickups, drop-offs, late fees, "Be Kind, Rewind" reminders, garbled tapes, lines at the store and ... well, maybe someone is.

After all, there's at least one thing you can feel nostalgia for: With video tapes, you never had to worry about not being able to fast-forward past all of those trailers and privacy warnings.

Still interested? Then get ready to plunk down $19.99 for your very own game today. Alas, there are only two places you can purchase Blockbuster: The Game. One of them is Target.

And one of them is in Bend, Oregon.