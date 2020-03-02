There’s a new season of “The Bachelorette” on the way this spring, and now we know who’ll be looking for love this time around — and she has a very familiar face to any fan of the love-match franchise.

It’s Clare Crawley!

On posts shared to the official “Bachelorette” social media accounts Monday morning, the four-time Bachelor Nation vet was revealed to be the leading lady when the show returns in May.

Crawley first appeared on season 18 of “The Bachelor” in 2014, as she vied for the heart of Juan Pablo Galavis alongside 26 other women. She then tried to find romance again on the first season of “Bachelor in Paradise” that same year, and even returned for season two in 2015.

Both of those follow-ups turned out to be anything but paradise for the hairstylist-turned-reality TV regular, as she quit before making a connection. But in 2018, she gave it another shot, by appearing on “The Bachelor Winter Games,” where she got results.

Although she exited that show alone, when it was over, one of the men whom she’d been interested in, Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, met up with her on the reunion special and popped the question.

Benoit Beausejour-Savard proposed to Clare Crawley on "The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All." Paul Hebert / ABC

She even said yes — although two months later, the couple revealed that they both later said no to the idea of staying together.

However, Crawley’s rich history with the “Bachelor” franchise isn’t the only thing that makes her turn as “The Bachelorette” such a standout event in the show’s history.

At 38 years old, and just a couple of weeks away from 39, she’ll be the oldest “Bachelorette” ever on the show. In fact, there have only been two woman to helm the series in their 30s at all — the inaugural “Bachelorette, Trista Rehn Sutter, who was 30 back in 2003, and Rachel Lindsay, who was 31 when she made her debut as the first black woman to lead the show in 2017.

No word yet on how old the male contestants will be for season 16.