New 'Bachelor' promo teases a shocking twist — and a familiar face!

If you missed Monday night’s season finale of “Dancing With the Stars,” brace yourself for some big Hannah Brown news.

Spoiler alert!

Not only did the former “Bachelorette” waltz her way into a win on the ballroom bash, but during an ad break, she made a shocking appearance in the promo for season 24 of “The Bachelor,” too.

Peter. Hannah. WHAT!? Get an exclusive first look at this season of #TheBachelor during the #DWTSFinale TONIGHT on ABC. pic.twitter.com/JCdmGoBmku — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) November 25, 2019

Just hours before showtime, “The Bachelor's” official Twitter account shared a clip that featured Brown stepping out of a limousine to greet its latest suitor, Peter Weber, the pilot she grounded before he could win her heart earlier this year.

And the full first-look video that aired during the “Dancing” finale revealed that it might just be more than a cameo for the reality TV star who failed to make a lasting love match with any of the final suitors on her season of “The Bachelorette.”

“I have no idea what’s coming, but I know that my life will never be the same,” Weber says as his plane takes off at the beginning of the clip.

The montage that follows is filled with exactly the sort of content Bachelor Nation knows is coming — racy comments from contestants, gratuitous ab shots and Fantasy Suite-worthy make-out sessions — until …

On the heels of some of that unexplained drama, one of the women vying for Weber’s heart can be heard to say, “What else could go wrong?”

Enter Hannah Brown.

Hannah Brown and Peter Weber shared a seat after she said so long to him on the first part of "The Bachelorette" season finale in July. Getty Images

“I’m so confused right now,” Weber says to the current “Dancing” champ. “What are you doing here?”

Brown replies, “Making decisions for my heart, because I know there’s still something there, and I would do anything for a relationship.”

An eavesdropping contestant gasps when she hears that, but that’s nothing compared to the reaction after Weber offers up a proposal — of sorts.

Could sparks fly again for the couple? Getty Images

“What I’m about to say is extremely crazy,” he warns Brown. “What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of that house?”

That earns him some flirtatious giggles from Brown and distant screams from the rest of the residents of the “Bachelor” mansion.

What does it all mean? Is it just some clever editing to tease devoted fans or is it an actual hint about what's to come?

Viewers won’t know for sure until season 24 of “The Bachelor” kicks off Jan. 6.