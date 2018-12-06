Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

It's almost time to start giving out some roses!

ABC has released the list of 30 women who will be vying for the affection of leading man Colton Underwood on on the upcoming season of "The Bachelor," ranging from a self-described "sloth" to a 22-year-old woman who says she's never been kissed.

The 30 contestants have been revealed for the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," where they will be vying for the affection of Colton Underwood. ABC

Other contestants include Erin, 28, a Texas woman who lists her occupation as "Cinderella" and works for her stepmother’s home improvement business. Tayshia, 28, is a California woman who works as a phlebotomist, drawing blood for a living, so she presumably can help with any thorn-related mishaps with the roses.

Alex D., 23, is a Boston woman who identifies as a "sloth" because she moves "verrrrrrrrrry slowly," while Erika, 25, is known by her friends as "The Nut."

The 23rd season of the hit show, which premieres with a three-hour special on Jan. 7, also includes a pageant star who's a self-titled "hot-mess express" and a "Nigerian beauty with a loud-and-proud personality," according to ABC's news release.

They will all be trying to win the heart of Underwood, 26, a former NFL player who appeared on the 14th season of ABC's "The Bachelorette" as well as on "Bachelor in Paradise."

Underwood sparked conversation on "The Bachelorette" with Becca Kufrin when he revealed he is a virgin.

"It's something that I don't talk about very often and something that only a handful of people know," he wrote on Instagram in July. "I considered it a gift and a curse for many years, but finally have come to terms about standing up for who I am and the details that make me, me."

Whether he's ready for a woman whose biggest dating fear is farting too loud or one who has a tattoo that says "I love bad ideas" remains to be seen, but he is eager to find out.

"This is the perfect time in my life to do this," he told People magazine in September. "I'm so unbelievably happy with myself and now I can focus on finding my wife. I'm so excited to find that. My heart is 100 percent healed and I'm going to give this my all. And hopefully I'll come out of it engaged!"

Here is a full list of the contestants:

Alex B., 29, a dog rescuer from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Alex D., 23, a sloth from Boston, Massachusetts

Angelique, 28, a marketing salesperson from Hamilton, New Jersey

Annie, 23, a financial associate from New York, New York

Bri, 24, a model from Los Angeles, California

Caelynn, 23, Miss North Carolina 2018 from Charlotte, North Carolina

Caitlin, 25, a realtor from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Cassie, 23, a speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California

Catherine, 26, a DJ from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Courtney, 23, a caterer from Atlanta, Georgia

Demi, 23, an interior designer from Red Oak, Texas

Devin, 23, a broadcast journalist from Medford, Oregon

Elyse, 31, a makeup artist from Soldotna, Alaska

Erika, 25, a recruiter from Encinitas, California

Erin, 28, Cinderella from Plano, Texas

Hannah B., 23, Miss Alabama 2018 from Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Hannah G., 23, a content creator from Birmingham, Alabama

Heather, 22, never been kissed from Carlsbad, California

Adrianne “Jane,” 26, a social worker from West Hollywood, California

Katie, 26, a medical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California

Kirpa, 26, a dental hygienist from Whittier, California

Laura, 26, an accountant from Dallas, Texas

Nicole, 25, a social media coordinator from Miami, Florida

Nina, 30, a sales account manager from Raleigh, North Carolina

Onyeka, 24, an IT risk consultant from Dallas, Texas

Revian, 24, an esthetician from Santa Monica, California

Sydney, 27, an NBA dancer from New York, New York

Tahzjuan, 25, a business development associate from Castle Pines, Colorado

Tayshia, 28, a phlebotomist from Corona Del Mar, California

Tracy, 31, a wardrobe stylist from Los Angeles, California