New 'Bachelor' cast includes pageant contestants, a house flipper and more

"Bachelor" fans, are you ready to meet the women who'll compete for Peter Weber's heart next season?

ABC shared a video of Chris Harrison introducing all 30 contestants — and they include a nurse, an attorney, a cattle rancher and two beauty pageant winners.

Meet the women of Peter's season NOW with Chris Harrison before #TheBachelor premieres January 6 on ABC! Who's got your rose? https://t.co/tfTkQYuMm1 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) December 16, 2019

"It's been a while since we had a pageant girl," Harrison quipped.

That's because Weber placed third on Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette." Brown was, of course, a former Miss Alabama.

This time around, Weber, an airline pilot from Westlake Village, California, will get to know Kelsey, 28, from Des Moines, who's a former Miss Iowa, and Alayah, 22, from San Antonio, who was named Miss Texas in 2019.

Alayah is just one of five contestants hailing from the Lone Star State. The others are: Avonlea, 27, a cattle rancher from Fort Worth; Deandra, 23, a home care coordinator from Plano; Jasmine, 25, a client relations manager from Houston; and Savannah, 27, a realtor from Houston.

Peter Weber was a fan favorite on Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette." ABC

If Chicago is more Weber's style, he's in luck. No less than four contestants are from the Windy City. They are an esthetician named Alexa, 27; a flight attendant named Eunice, 23; a pro sport dancer named Katrina, 28; and an attorney named Kelley, 27.

Kelly met Weber by chance prior to the taping of the show and believes it's their "destiny" to be together, Harrison revealed.

Other potential loves include Tammy, 24, a house flipper from Syracuse, NY; Mykenna, 22, a fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia, Canada; and even another Hannah — Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Meet all of the contestants in the video above and then tune into the three-hour "Bachelor" premiere Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC!