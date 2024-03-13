Neve Campbell reveals she’s returning for ‘Scream 7’ months after Melissa Barrera was dropped

Neve Campbell is returning to her role as Sidney Prescott for the next film in the “Scream” franchise.

The 50-year-old actor posted to her Instagram page on March 12 that she would return to the franchise after a salary dispute kept her from appearing in the sixth film.

The casting announcement comes months after Spyglass Media Group confirmed it dropped Melissa Barrera, who starred in "Scream VI," from the franchise after she shared a number of Instagram posts condemning Israel as the country began its siege on Palestine after the Hamas terrorist attack on Oct. 7.

In her announcement, Campbell, who starred in the original “Scream” film in 1996 and multiple sequels since then, shared a picture of the script, teasing that its current working title is “Untitled Scream 7.” The photo revealed that Kevin Williamson, the original film’s writer, will slide into the director’s chair for this installment.

“I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!” Campbell's post reads within its caption. “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies. My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me has never waned.”

Within hours of posting the news, Campbell's Instagram was flooded with comments by those who feel her casting comes at the downfall of Barrera.

"Neve, I love this but after how Spyglass handled Melissa the fans are annoyed," wrote one commenter. "I’m not sure if I can get on board."

"After what they did to you and Melissa? Nope. Sorry!" wrote another.

TODAY.com reached out to both Barrera and Campbell for comment.

Campbell in the original 1996 "Scream" film as her character Sidney Prescott. Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo

In 2022, Campbell surprised fans of the “Scream” franchise when she announced that she had declined the chance to appear in the sixth installment. Up until then, she appeared as the character Sidney Prescott in five “Scream” movies spanning from the original “Scream” (1996) to Scream” (2022).

Touching on her decision, the actor said that her offer did not properly “equate” to the value she brought to the franchise.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” Campbell told People at the time.

“And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”