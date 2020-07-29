Netflix set to stream 'Sister, Sister,' 'Moesha' and more great Black sitcoms

Looking for more strong Black leading ladies and men from your TV shows?

"Sister, Sister" Getty Images

Then Netflix is ready to serve that up, with several blasts from the past! The streaming service announced Wednesday that it has acquired reruns of several classic series, largely from the 1990s:

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US)



Moesha - Aug 1

The Game S1-3 - Aug 15

Sister Sister - Sept 1

Girlfriends - Sept 11

The Parkers - Oct 1

Half & Half - Oct 15

One on One - Oct 15



To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

The tweet, posted from Netflix's @StrongBlackLead handle, revealed the list of classic shows and their upcoming release dates: "Moesha" (Aug. 1), "The Game" (seasons one-three) (Aug. 15); "Sister, Sister" (Sept. 1); "Girlfriends" (Sept. 11); "The Parkers" (Oct. 1); "Half & Half" (Oct. 15) and "One on One" (Oct. 15).

"Moesha" Everett Collection

Not a bad start! Plus, the tweet came with a branded "Strong Black Lead" video, featuring many amazing Black actors from the shows cheering on the news, including Tracee Ellis Ross ("Girlfriends," now "Black-ish"); Tamera Mowry-Housley and Jackée Harry ("Sister, Sister"); Pooch Hall and Wendy Raquel Robinson ("The Game")"; Shar Jackson and Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Moesha"); Essence Atkins and Rachel True ("Half & Half"); Flex Alexander and Robert Ri'chard ("One on One"); Jill Marie Jones and Persia White ("Girlfriends"), to name just a few.

"The Parkers" CBS / Getty Images

Ross retweeted the announcement with emoji of ladies dancing, while Harry really got into the news, posting a video on Twitter calling on fans to "reminisce about some of our favorite moments" from "Sister, Sister," which aired from 1994 to 1999:

There are SOOOOOO many good ones! Here's a playlist of classic clips to hold you over. 😉 https://t.co/DguqJNtQib — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 29, 2020

Oh, it's going to be hard to pick — we can't wait for them all!