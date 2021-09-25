New 'Emily in Paris' trailer will have you fantasizing about a French holiday

Say bonjour to your first look at “Emily in Paris” season two! Or should we say, "Emily in Saint-Tropez" instead?

The trailer for the upcoming season, released Saturday, takes fans inside Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) glamorous Saint-Tropez vacation with her friends Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) and Camille (Camille Razat) as the trio — dressed to the nines — enjoy some time together poolside and live it up at a lavish party.

On Thursday, Netflix dropped nine new photos from the comedy-drama on Instagram, teasing “more looks, more emily, more PARIS!!!” Through the slideshow of photos, fans got a first look at what they could expect from the highly anticipated second season of the Darren Star hit.

Season two will bring the return of Emily, Mindy, and Camille, as well as Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Antoine (William Abadie), Julien (Samuel Arnold), and Luc (Bruno Gouery). A new character, Alfie, portrayed by Lucien Laviscount, was also teased in a shot that showed him and Emily smiling at each other with the Eiffel Tower illuminated in the background.

The wildly popular first season of “Emily in Paris” was watched by 58 million households in its first month, which made it the streaming platform’s top comedy of the year.

The first season of the Emmy nominated show followed the highs — and lows — of the beloved characters. After Sylvie “fires” Emily from the Savoir marketing agency and blames her for designer Pierre Cadault canceling his fashion show, the Chicago native is able to turn things around and save the day by plotting a brilliant public relations stunt and ultimately convince him to reverse his decision.

Though her professional life ends on a positive note, Emily's personal life is less clear. An unintentional love triangle forms between Emily, her friend Camille and her love interest, Gabriel. Plus, Emily's best friend in Paris, Mindy, gets fired from her job as a nanny and has to move in with her.

At the conclusion of the season finale, it’s revealed that Gabriel won't move to Normandy to open a restaurant and will instead, stay in Paris, while Emily receives a vague text from Camille asking to talk.

So what's next for Emily? “After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day,” Netflix explained in a statement reported by Glamour. “In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.”

The second season of “Emily in Paris” will premiere on Netflix on Dec. 22, 2021. In the meantime, it’s time to brush up on some French!